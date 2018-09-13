Alain Altinoglu (born 9 October 1975) is a French conductor of Armenian descent. Born in Paris, into an Armenian family who were originally from Istanbul, Altinoglu studied music at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris. After finishing his studies at the conservatory, he joined the school's faculty. He became director of the conducting class at the Conservatoire in 2014.

Altinoglu made a highly successful debut with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in September 2017. He regularly conducts such orchestras as Berliner Philharmoniker, Wiener Philharmoniker, Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, all major Parisian Orchestras, all major Berlin orchestras, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks, Staatskapelle Dresden, Tonhalleorchester Zürich, and the Russian National Orchestra.

Altinoglu first appeared as a guest conductor with the La Monnaie in 2011, conducting a production of Cendrillon. In September 2015, La Monnaie announced the appointment of Altinoglu as its next music director, effective January 2016. The La Monnaie appointment is Altinoglu's first formal post with an opera house.