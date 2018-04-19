The Moon60s psychedelic rock US band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1969
The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ef097a9-f132-4acf-904c-240cb30d3db6
The Moon Tracks
Sort by
I Should Be Dreaming
The Moon
I Should Be Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Should Be Dreaming
Last played on
Brother Lou's Love Colony
The Moon
Brother Lou's Love Colony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brother Lou's Love Colony
Last played on
Pirate
The Moon
Pirate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pirate
Last played on
The Moon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist