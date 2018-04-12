Barbara Harbach (born February 14, 1946) is a composer, harpsichordist, organist and teacher. Since 2004, she has been Professor of Music at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. She founded Women in the Arts-St. Louis to highlight women's work and gain more performances for musicians and composers. A number of her pieces have been recorded by the Slovak Symphony Orchestra; its recording of a collection of her music released in 2008 received three major classical music awards.

In 1989 Harbach founded the small Vivace Press, to publish music by underrepresented composers. In 1993 she was a co-founder of the journal, Women of Note Quarterly, and continues as its editor.