Brad Cotter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5eebeb66-0871-42fc-a673-b1a4f1b99e41
Brad Cotter Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Bradley Cotter (born September 29, 1970) is an American country music singer who won the 2004 season of Nashville Star a talent competition on the USA Network. Signed to Epic Records that year, he released his debut album Patient Man, which produced three singles on the Billboard country charts, including the No. 35 "I Meant To". An independent EP, Continuity, followed in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brad Cotter Tracks
Sort by
Gods Fingerprints
Brad Cotter
Gods Fingerprints
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gods Fingerprints
Last played on
Can't Tell Me Nothin'
Brad Cotter
Can't Tell Me Nothin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Tell Me Nothin'
Last played on
Brad Cotter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist