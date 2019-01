Thomas Bradley Cotter (born September 29, 1970) is an American country music singer who won the 2004 season of Nashville Star a talent competition on the USA Network. Signed to Epic Records that year, he released his debut album Patient Man, which produced three singles on the Billboard country charts, including the No. 35 "I Meant To". An independent EP, Continuity, followed in 2007.

