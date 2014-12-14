Stephanie BlytheBorn 1970
Stephanie Blythe
1970
Stephanie Blythe Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Blythe (born 1970) is an American mezzo-soprano who has had an active international career in operas and concerts since the early 1990s. She is particularly associated with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, with whom she has performed annually since her debut with the company in 1995. In 2014 she starred as Gertrude Stein in the world premiere of 27, an opera composed by Ricky Ian Gordon with libretto by Royce Vavrek, and commissioned for her by the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis.
One Sweet Morning
John Corigliano
One Sweet Morning
One Sweet Morning
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2010
Royal Albert Hall
16 Jul 2010
16
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 2010
Royal Albert Hall
