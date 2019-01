Coordinates: 55°36′27″N 12°59′37″E / 55.60750°N 12.99361°E

The Malmö Symphony Orchestra (Swedish: Malmö Symfoniorkester) is a Swedish orchestra, based in Malmö. Since 2015 it has its home in the newly built Malmö Live Concert Hall.

The orchestra has a complement of 94 musicians. Since 2011, the orchestra's chief conductor is Marc Soustrot. His contract with the orchestra is through 2017.