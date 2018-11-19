Jessie Mae HemphillBorn 18 October 1923. Died 22 July 2006
Jessie Mae Hemphill
1923-10-18
Jessie Mae Hemphill Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessie Mae Hemphill (October 18, 1923 – July 22, 2006) was an American electric guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist specializing in the North Mississippi hill country blues traditions of her family and regional heritage.
Jessie Mae Hemphill Tracks
Streamline Train
Streamline Train
Jessie's Love Song (Tell Me You Love Me)
Lord, Help The Poor & Needy
Lord, Help The Poor & Needy
She-Wolf
She-Wolf
Black Cat Bone
Black Cat Bone
Tell Me You Love Me
Tell Me You Love Me
Jessie's Love Song
Jessie's Love Song
Married Man Blues
Married Man Blues
I'm So Glad
I'm So Glad
I Want To Be Ready
I Want To Be Ready
