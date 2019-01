Tonic Sol-fa is an a cappella quartet from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul region. With a largely pop-music-oriented repertoire, their CDs have sold over 2,000,000 copies, and the group has toured throughout the US and abroad.[citation needed]

