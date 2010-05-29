Tonic Sol-Fa
Tonic Sol-Fa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ed8dd5d-7ae8-4f0b-9b2c-27df885f7c82
Tonic Sol-Fa Biography (Wikipedia)
Tonic Sol-fa is an a cappella quartet from the Minneapolis–Saint Paul region. With a largely pop-music-oriented repertoire, their CDs have sold over 2,000,000 copies, and the group has toured throughout the US and abroad.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tonic Sol-Fa Tracks
Sort by
Land of 1,000 Dances
Tonic Sol-Fa
Land of 1,000 Dances
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Land of 1,000 Dances
Last played on
Tonic Sol-Fa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist