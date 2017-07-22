Sian ThomasBorn 20 September 1953
Sian Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-09-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ed85112-abda-46ea-b9e7-a8a61f42a875
Sian Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Siân Thomas (born 20 September 1953) is a Welsh actress who trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama. She is known both for her work on stage and for her television appearances. Her voice is known to listeners both for her poetry readings on Radio 3 and for her audiobooks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sian Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Ysbryd Y Nos
Gillian Elisa
Ysbryd Y Nos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ysbryd Y Nos
Last played on
Back to artist