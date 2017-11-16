Cornelius CanisDied 5 February 1561
Cornelius Canis
Cornelius Canis Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornelius Canis (also de Hondt, d'Hondt) (between 1500 and 1510 – 15 February 1562) was a Franco-Flemish composer, singer, and choir director of the Renaissance, active for much of his life in the Grande Chapelle, the imperial Habsburg music establishment during the reign of Emperor Charles V. He brought the compositional style of the mid-16th century Franco-Flemish school, with its elaborate imitative polyphony, together with the lightness and clarity of the Parisian chanson, and he was one of the few composers of the time to write chansons in both the French and Franco-Flemish idioms.
Tota pulchra es [1553]
Cornelius Canis
Chanson: Pour parvenir bon pied bon oeil
Cornelius Canis
