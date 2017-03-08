Joanna BailliePoet. Born 11 September 1762. Died 23 February 1851
Joanna Baillie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1762-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ed47fc7-8c6e-42fc-900b-edc6a24a1cee
Joanna Baillie Biography (Wikipedia)
Joanna Baillie (11 September 1762 – 23 February 1851) was a Scottish poet and dramatist, known for works including Plays on the Passions (three volumes, 1798-1812) and Fugitive Verses (1840). Her writing exhibits an interest in moral philosophy and the Gothic. She was critically acclaimed during her lifetime, and she associated with important literary contemporaries, including Anna Barbauld, Lucy Aikin, and Walter Scott, while living in Hampstead. Baillie died at the age of 88.
Joanna Baillie Tracks
Artificial Environments
Joanna Baillie
Artificial Environments
Artificial Environments
Last played on
Music from Public Places
Joanna Baillie
Music from Public Places
Music from Public Places
Last played on
On and Off 2 (2008) for 3 radios, 3 boomboxes, laptop
Joanna Baillie
On and Off 2 (2008) for 3 radios, 3 boomboxes, laptop
On and Off 2 (2008) for 3 radios, 3 boomboxes, laptop
Performer
Last played on
To Be Beside The Seaside
Ilan Volkov
To Be Beside The Seaside
To Be Beside The Seaside
Last played on
