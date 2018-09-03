Berj ZamkochianArmenian-American organist. Born 20 April 1929. Died 23 February 2004
Berj Zamkochian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-04-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ed0fa2d-e59e-4dc0-8fb2-a62b59fdabb9
Berj Zamkochian Biography (Wikipedia)
Berj Zamkochian (born April 20, 1929 in Boston; died February 23, 2004 in Boston) was an Armenian-American organist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Berj Zamkochian Tracks
Sort by
Saint-Saens' Symphony No.3 in C Minor
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Saint-Saens' Symphony No.3 in C Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Saint-Saens' Symphony No.3 in C Minor
Last played on
Back to artist