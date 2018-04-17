Shirley VerrettBorn 31 May 1931. Died 5 November 2010
Shirley Verrett Biography (Wikipedia)
Shirley Verrett (May 31, 1931 – November 5, 2010) was an African-American operatic mezzo-soprano who successfully transitioned into soprano roles, i.e. soprano sfogato. Verrett enjoyed great fame from the late 1960s through the 1990s, particularly well known for singing the works of Verdi and Donizetti.
Macbeth - Gran Scena del Sonnabulismo
Giuseppe Verdi
Performer
Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 ("Choral"), 4th Movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Choir
June Is Bustin' Out All Over
Shirley Verrett
Nel giardin del bello (Don Carlo, Act 2)
Giuseppe Verdi
A Real Nice Clambake
Shirley Verrett
Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix, Samson et Dalila
Shirley Verrett
O don fatale, Don Carlo
Shirley Verrett
Anna Bolena - Act 1 In Separato
Gaetano Donizetti
Orchestra
El amor brujo (feat. Shirley Verrett, Leopold Stokowski & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Manuel de Falla
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
29
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
