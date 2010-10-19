Demon’s ClawsFormed 2003
Demon’s Claws
2003
Demon’s Claws Biography (Wikipedia)
The Demon's Claws are a Canadian garage rock band from Montreal. They are known for blending a trashy 1960s punk sound with raw folk and country melodies. The band is signed to In the Red Records.
Demon’s Claws Tracks
Trip To The Clinic
Demon’s Claws
Trip To The Clinic
Trip To The Clinic
At the disco
Demon’s Claws
At the disco
At the disco
Last Time At The Pool
Demon’s Claws
Last Time At The Pool
Last Time At The Pool
