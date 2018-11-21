Michael SternAmerican conductor. Born 1959
Michael Stern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ec40a2d-9424-4aa4-bafc-3c185053e4c6
Michael Stern Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Stern (born December 17, 1959) is an American symphony conductor. Currently, he serves as the music director and lead conductor of the Kansas City Symphony in Kansas City, Missouri. He is also the founding music director of the IRIS Orchestra in Germantown, Tennessee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Stern Tracks
Sort by
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.61)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.61)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Violin Concerto in D major (Op.61)
Last played on
Symphony No.5 in C minor (Trauermarsch; Scherzo; Adagietto; Rondo-finale)
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No.5 in C minor (Trauermarsch; Scherzo; Adagietto; Rondo-finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No.5 in C minor (Trauermarsch; Scherzo; Adagietto; Rondo-finale)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd mvt.
Anton Rubinstein
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdt0.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 4, 3rd mvt.
Last played on
Träumerei (Dreaming)
Robert Schumann
Träumerei (Dreaming)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Träumerei (Dreaming)
Last played on
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
Harold Arlen
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255qcq.jpglink
Over the Rainbow (The Wizard of Oz)
Last played on
Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Orfeo ed Euridice)
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Orfeo ed Euridice)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Dance of the Blessed Spirits (Orfeo ed Euridice)
Last played on
Symphonie Espagnole
Édouard Lalo
Symphonie Espagnole
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kyqr9.jpglink
Symphonie Espagnole
Last played on
The wasps
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The wasps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
The wasps
Orchestra
Last played on
Ellens Gesang 3 (Ave Maria) D.839
Joshua Bell
Ellens Gesang 3 (Ave Maria) D.839
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240wc6.jpglink
Ellens Gesang 3 (Ave Maria) D.839
Last played on
Back to artist