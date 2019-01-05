Kodak BlackBorn 11 June 1997
Kodak Black
1997-06-11
Bill K. Kapri (born Dieuson Octave; June 11, 1997), better known by his stage name Kodak Black, is an American rapper. He is noted for his singles "Zeze", "Roll in Peace", "Tunnel Vision", and "No Flockin", as well as his numerous legal issues.
Kodak Black Tracks
Zeze (feat. Travis Scott & Offset)
Calling My Spirits
ZEZE (DJ Valid Remix)
