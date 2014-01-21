DAT politics is a French electronic band created in 1999. Their energetic live shows explain the cult like enthusiasm that surrounds the French electronic combo as they’ve been touring the world extensively over the years. The two founders members (also known as Tone Rec and Skipp) are also involved in visuals and graphic design which leads them to create their own records covers, websites, T-shirts, videos etc. The music of the duo is often classified under the electropop genre and described as catchy, melodic and eminently danceable. For 10 years, they 've been influential for a lot of young electronic composers worldwide. Since 2002, their music is host by the glamorous electronic rock label Chicks On Speed. They collaborated and played with the main electronic experimental acts such as Matmos, Mouse On Mars, Dan Deacon, Black Dice, Aphex Twin, Squarepusher, Goodiepal, Pan Sonic, Felix Kubin, scratch pet land, Kid 606… They played at numerous techno parties and festivals all over the world such as Warp Electrowerk in England, Sonar Night, Baltimore in USA, Dour Festival in Belgium or Donau Festival in Austria. They appeared on many compilations, including iTunes Essentials, alongside French Touch 2.0 artists like Mr Oizo, Daft Punk and Kavinsky. They remixed a bunch of international electronic producers and most recently Yacht on the New York label DFA.