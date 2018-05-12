Laura Elizabeth HughesIrish singer/songwriter
Laura Elizabeth Hughes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ebfe40e-ce76-49c7-bfcd-cd2f859b1f33
Laura Elizabeth Hughes Tracks
Sort by
Together
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dgy.jpglink
Together
Last played on
Together
Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667dmd.jpglink
Together
Last played on
Back to artist