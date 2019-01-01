His Majestie's ClerkesFormed 1982
His Majestie's Clerkes
1982
His Majestie's Clerkes Tracks
Emmaus (1778)
William Billings
Emmaus (1778)
Emmaus (1778)
Let tyrants shake their iron rod "Chester"
William Billings
Let tyrants shake their iron rod "Chester"
Let tyrants shake their iron rod "Chester"
David's Lamentation [from Samuel 18:33]
William Billings
David's Lamentation [from Samuel 18:33]
David's Lamentation [from Samuel 18:33]
Chester
William Billings
Chester
Chester
Now Shall My Inward Joys Arise (Africa)
William Billings
Now Shall My Inward Joys Arise (Africa)
Now Shall My Inward Joys Arise (Africa)
Agnus Dei (Missa de la mapa mundi)
Johannes Cornago
Agnus Dei (Missa de la mapa mundi)
Agnus Dei (Missa de la mapa mundi)
Let Tyrants Shake Their Iron Rod (Chester)
William Billings
Let Tyrants Shake Their Iron Rod (Chester)
Let Tyrants Shake Their Iron Rod (Chester)
How long wilt thou forget me, Lord
Benjamin West & His Majestie's Clerkes
How long wilt thou forget me, Lord
How long wilt thou forget me, Lord
