Lunds Studentsångförening (Lunds studentsångare, Lund University Male Voice Choir) (LSS) is a Swedish amateur choir, which counts its history from 1831. Today one of Sweden's top male choirs, the choir has assumed many different shapes during its history. Traditionally, most members have been students of Lund University although there is no requirement of studying at the university to be able to join the choir.

In its home town, the choir is known for its two or three larger annual concerts (usually in May and December) and occasional smaller concerts, while regionally, the choir cooperates with the symphony orchestra of nearby Malmö. Nationally, finally, the choir is most known for its annual May 1 appearance at the stairs of the main building of the Lund University which is broadcast on national TV.