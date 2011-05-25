SoloDutch group with singer-songwriter Michiel Flamman
Solo is the musical outfit of Dutch musicians Michiel Flamman and Simon Gitsels. The duo released two albums, of which the latest Solopeople was the biggest success. The album released on label Excelsior Recordings spawned a Dutch top 20 hit with Come Back To Me.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Solo
