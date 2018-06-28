BlakrocBlack Keys' hip hop project. Formed 2009
Blakroc
2009
Blakroc Biography (Wikipedia)
Blakroc (stylized as BlakRoc) is a studio album by American rock band The Black Keys, in collaboration with Damon Dash, co-founder and former co-owner of Roc-A-Fella Records, who oversaw the project. The album features guest appearances from several hip hop and R&B acts, namely Mos Def, Nicole Wray, Pharoahe Monch, Ludacris, Billy Danze of M.O.P., Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, Jim Jones and NOE of ByrdGang, as well as Raekwon, RZA and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard of Wu-Tang Clan.
Blakroc Tracks
Ain't Nothing Like You (Hoochie Coo)
Ain't Nothing Like You (Hoochie Coo)
Why Can't I Forget You feat. Nicole Wray
What You Do To Me
What You Do To Me
Stay Off the F*cking Flowers (Feat. Raekwon)
Stay Off the F*cking Flowers (Feat. Raekwon)
On The Vista
On The Vista
On The Vista feat Mos Def
On The Vista feat Mos Def
