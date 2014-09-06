Libby HolmanAmerican singer and actress. Born 23 May 1904. Died 18 June 1971
Libby Holman
1904-05-23
Libby Holman Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth Lloyd Holzman, best known as Libby Holman (May 23, 1904 – June 18, 1971), was an American singer and actress who also achieved notoriety for her complex and unconventional personal life.
Moanin' Low
Cooking Breakfast For The One I Love
Cooking Breakfast For The One I Love
