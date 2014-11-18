Steve WynnBorn 21 February 1960
Steve Wynn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1960-02-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5eb64fa9-5231-4a9b-8742-e72c2d185519
Steve Wynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Steven Lawrence Wynn (born February 21, 1960) is an American singer and songwriter. He led the band The Dream Syndicate from 1981 to 1989 in Los Angeles, afterward began a solo career, and then reformed The Dream Syndicate in 2012.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Wynn Tracks
Sort by
My Cross To Bear
Steve Wynn
My Cross To Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Cross To Bear
Last played on
Kerosene Man
Steve Wynn
Kerosene Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kerosene Man
Last played on
Steve Wynn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Graham Parker - the blue leather trousers years
-
How a bad roof in Islington led Lloyd Cole to a life changing move to New York
-
Graham Parker Live in Session
-
Lloyd Cole speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Graham Parker joins Mark and Stuart
-
Graham Parker & Brinsley Schwarz
-
Graham Parker speaks to Mark Radcliffe
-
Lloyd Cole talks to Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist