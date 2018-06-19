Su-a Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5eb4a0ee-d606-443e-b59e-8300f123774d
Su-a Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Su-a Lee is a classical musician born in Seoul, South Korea, married to Gordon Davidson in 2013 and resident in Edinburgh, Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Su-a Lee Tracks
Sort by
A Precious Place
Duncan Chisholm
A Precious Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Precious Place
The Erchless Scout
Duncan Chisholm
The Erchless Scout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Erchless Scout
Unknown air
Traditional Scottish, Duncan Chisholm, Greg Lawson, Innes Watson & Su-a Lee
Unknown air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown air
Composer
Musical Saw Performance
Su-a Lee
Musical Saw Performance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Musical Saw Performance
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: PCM 2
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez65v2
Cadogan Hall, London
2016-07-25T00:49:00
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mwxmv.jpg
25
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: PCM 2
Cadogan Hall, London
Back to artist