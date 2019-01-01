Jean-Jacques DeboutBorn 9 March 1940
Jean-Jacques Debout (born 9 March 1940, in Paris) is a French singer-songwriter. In addition to his albums, he has written for a number of renowned artists like Johnny Hallyday, Sylvie Vartan, Dalida, and Chantal Goya. He has also composed a great number of films.
