Beats AntiqueFormed 2007
Beats Antique
2007
Beats Antique Biography (Wikipedia)
Beats Antique is a U.S.-based experimental world fusion and electronic music group. Formed in 2007 in conjunction with producer Miles Copeland, the group has become noted for their mix of different genres as well as their live shows, which mix samples and heavy percussives with Tribal Fusion dance and performance art.
Beats Antique Tracks
Beauty Beats
Beats Antique
Beauty Beats
Beauty Beats
