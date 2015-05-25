John VandersliceBorn 22 May 1967
John Vanderslice
John Vanderslice Biography (Wikipedia)
John Vanderslice (born in Gainesville, Florida) is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and recording engineer. He is the owner and founder of Tiny Telephone, an analog recording studio with locations in San Francisco Mission District and North Oakland. He released 10 full-length albums and 5 remix records and EPs on Dead Oceans and Barsuk Records and has collaborated with musicians such as The Mountain Goats, St. Vincent, and Spoon.
Since 2014, Vanderslice has been a full-time record producer at Tiny Telephone and has worked with Frog Eyes, Samantha Crain, the Mountain Goats, and Grandaddy. He has previously worked with Sophie Hunger, Bombadil, Strand Of Oaks and Spoon.
John Vanderslice Tracks
Long Dark Blues
Long Dark Blues
How The West Was Won
How The West Was Won
Sea Salt
Sea Salt
Convict Lake
Convict Lake
English Vines
English Vines
Fetal Horses
Fetal Horses
