Walter Jurmann Born 12 October 1903. Died 17 June 1971
Walter Jurmann
1903-10-12
Walter Jurmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Jurmann (October 12, 1903 - June 17, 1971) was an Austrian-born composer of popular music renowned for his versatility who, after emigrating to the United States, specialized in film scores and soundtracks.
Walter Jurmann Tracks
Veronika
'All God's Children Got Rhythm' from the film A Day at the Races (1937)
Veronika, der Lenz ist da
