Marion HarrisBorn 4 April 1896. Died 23 April 1944
Marion Harris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06bjnbv.jpg
1896-04-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ea8d4f3-612d-4b65-b008-bcd72c655183
Marion Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Marion Harris (April 4, 1896 – April 23, 1944) was an American popular singer who was most successful in the 1920s. She was the first widely known white singer to sing jazz and blues songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marion Harris Tracks
Sort by
After You've Gone
Marion Harris
After You've Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
After You've Gone
Last played on
Would You Like To Take A Walk
Marion Harris
Would You Like To Take A Walk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
'I'll be Seeing you' performed as 'I'll BBC-ing you'
Marion Harris
'I'll be Seeing you' performed as 'I'll BBC-ing you'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
'I'll be Seeing you' performed as 'I'll BBC-ing you'
Last played on
When Alexander Takes His Ragtime Band To France
Marion Harris
When Alexander Takes His Ragtime Band To France
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
My Canary
Marion Harris
My Canary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
My Canary
Last played on
Some Sunny Day
Marion Harris
Some Sunny Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
Some Sunny Day
Last played on
Blue Again
Marion Harris
Blue Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bjnby.jpglink
Blue Again
Last played on
Marion Harris Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist