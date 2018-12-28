Jorge MesterBorn 10 April 1935
Jorge Mester
1935-04-10
Jorge Mester Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge Mester (born April 10, 1935, Mexico City) is a Mexican conductor of Hungarian ancestry. He has served as the Artistic Director for the Orquesta Filharmónica of Boca Del Río, Veracruz since it was founded in 2014.
Iberia - suite orchestrated by Enrique Arbos [originally for piano]
Isaac Albéniz
Iberia - suite orchestrated by Enrique Arbos [originally for piano]
Iberia - suite orchestrated by Enrique Arbos [originally for piano]
Impressioni Brasiliane [Brazilian Impressions] for orchestra (1928)
Ottorino Respighi
Impressioni Brasiliane [Brazilian Impressions] for orchestra (1928)
Impressioni Brasiliane [Brazilian Impressions] for orchestra (1928)
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Maurice Ravel
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Pavane pour une infante defunte
An American in Paris
George Gershwin
An American in Paris
An American in Paris
Rossiniana - suite from Rossini's "Les riens"
Ottorino Respighi
Rossiniana - suite from Rossini's "Les riens"
Rossiniana - suite from Rossini's "Les riens"
Danzas Fantasticas (Op.22)
Joaquín Turina
Danzas Fantasticas (Op.22)
Danzas Fantasticas (Op.22)
Iphigenia in Brooklyn
P.D.Q. Bach
Iphigenia in Brooklyn
Iphigenia in Brooklyn
Adagio for Strings (Op.11)
Samuel Barber
Adagio for Strings (Op.11)
Adagio for Strings (Op.11)
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Carlisle Floyd
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
Rocking (The Mystery: Songs of Motherhood)
The Incredible flutist - suite from the ballet: no.5; Tango of the four daughters
Walter Piston
The Incredible flutist - suite from the ballet: no.5; Tango of the four daughters
The Incredible flutist - suite from the ballet: no.5; Tango of the four daughters
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
Bedrich Smetana
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
The Bartered Bride (Overture)
