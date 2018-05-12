Michael SchulteBorn 30 April 1990
Michael Schulte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06395c6.jpg
1990-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ea48d60-26c9-406c-aed3-a450bb5d8e86
Michael Schulte Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Schulte (born 30 April 1990) is a German singer and songwriter. He began his singing career in 2008, posting covers on his YouTube channel and later placed third on season one of The Voice of Germany in 2012. His debut studio album Wide Awake was released later that year. He represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "You Let Me Walk Alone". He finished in fourth place with 340 points.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Schulte Performances & Interviews
Michael Schulte Tracks
Sort by
You Let Me Walk Alone (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Michael Schulte
You Let Me Walk Alone (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668lkp.jpglink
You Let Me Walk Alone
Michael Schulte
You Let Me Walk Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668llb.jpglink
You Let Me Walk Alone
Last played on
You Let Me Walk Alone
Michael Schulte
You Let Me Walk Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0668lkp.jpglink
You Let Me Walk Alone
Last played on
Michael Schulte Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist