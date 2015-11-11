Philip JeckBorn 1952
Philip Jeck (born 1952) is an English composer and multimedia artist whose work is best known for utilising antique turntables and vinyl records, along with looping devices and both analogue and digital effects. Initially composing for installations and dance companies, since 1995 he has released music on the UK label Touch. He has collaborated with artists such as Gavin Bryars, Jah Wobble, Jaki Liebezeit, David Sylvian, and Janek Schaefer.
Called Again
Barrow In Furness (Open Thy Hand Wide)
Barrow in Furness
Saint Pancras
Hindquarters
Vinyl Coder (Part 1)
An Ark for the listener (extract)
Ark
Dark Rehearsal
