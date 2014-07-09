YearningFormed 1994. Disbanded 2010
Yearning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5ea08d1a-2057-4bf4-a738-816a411bf610
Yearning Biography (Wikipedia)
Yearning was an atmospheric doom metal band from Finland. During its career the band released five studio albums and one demo, the latter being released while the band was still called Flegeton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yearning Tracks
Sort by
Dreamboat
Yearning
Dreamboat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreamboat
Last played on
If I Can't Have You
Yearning
If I Can't Have You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Can't Have You
Last played on
Baby Be Mine
Yearning
Baby Be Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Be Mine
Last played on
Yearning Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist