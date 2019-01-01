Kleenex Girl Wonder (or Kleenexgirlwonder or Kleen Ex-Girl Wonder in Japan) is an indie rock band, originally from the suburbs of Chicago but now based in New York City.

The band's central and sole consistent member since its inception is Graham Smith (born July 14, 1979). The original backing band consisted of neighborhood friends from his hometown of Downers Grove, Illinois. This lineup consisted of Adam Blake (guitar), Rafeeq Hasan (bass), Quinn Goodwillie (guitar), Christian Goodwillie (bass) and Jeff Giba (drums).

The band of the past decade largely featured Smith on bass and vocals, Thayer McClanahan on guitar, and Matt LeMay on drums. Upon LeMay's departure following the completion of Vana Mundi (2018), the band brought in Adam Russin on drums to complete the current active trio.

After 2003, Smith released some albums under his own name, as well as some credited to both his given name and KGW. It is assured by numerous sources that no ill will or misdirection was meant by this.