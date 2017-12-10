Radar Bros. (also known as Radar Brothers) are an indie rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 1993 by Jim Putnam (vocals, guitar, keyboard), Senon Williams (bass) and Steve Goodfriend (drums). They released their self-titled EP in 1995 on Fingerpaint Records. In 1996 they signed to Restless releasing a self-titled full-length record Radar Bros. the following spring.

Jim Putnam is the son of Bill Putnam, founder of Universal Audio and widely considered to be the father of modern music recording. He founded both Universal Recorders and United Western Recorders. Jim Putnam was a former guitarist for Medicine and Maids of Gravity before starting the Radar Bros. Putnam has recorded most of the Radar Bros. albums and the Mt. Wilson Repeater release in his studio, the Phase 4 Intergalactic Recording Facility.

Radar Bros. sixth full-length record, The Illustrated Garden, was released in March 2010 on the Merge Records (US), and Chemikal Underground (UK/EU) labels and was the first to include new members Be Hussey and Stevie Treichel, who joined in 2008 to tour the Auditorium album in U.S. and UK/EU. Original member Senon Williams left the band to play bass in Dengue Fever. An LP version of The Illustrated Garden was released September 2010 on the Squid vs. Whale label.