Sam Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Lee (born 6 July 1980) is a British folk singer and traditional music specialist. His debut album, Ground of its Own was shortlisted for the 2012 Mercury Music Award. Lee performs as part of an ensemble, Sam Lee and Friends.
Lee became known as a traditional music specialist dedicated to collecting, restoring and sharing ancient music from Britain and Ireland; in particular from the Romany Gypsy and Irish traveller communities. Lee has spent much time song-collecting from these communities. The debut album has been described as "the result of six years of complete immersion in traditional British folk music." His music involves re-working and instrumental arrangements of songs from the tradition. Lee is the creator and manager of the folk-music promotional network, The Nest Collective, which hosts various folk music events in London and beyond. Lee regularly works with the English Folk Dance and Song Society to archive and curate traditional music as well as educate through writings and classes.
- Listen to Sam Lee singing with the Nightingaleshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tpvhd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tpvhd.jpg2016-05-13T22:40:00.000ZSam Lee (vocal, shruti) Alice Zawadzki (Violin ), recorded at a Secret Location nr Lewes.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tpvkg
Listen to Sam Lee singing with the Nightingales
- How do you duet with a nightingale?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txmfg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03txmfg.jpg2016-05-12T14:32:00.000ZSam Lee describes the musical phrases of a bird best known for its beautiful song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03txpbv
How do you duet with a nightingale?
- Alice Zawadzki & Sam Lee collaborate with nightingalehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03trhpm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03trhpm.jpg2016-05-10T21:00:00.000ZA magical musical moment between a nightingale, Sam Lee, and Alice Zawadzki.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03trhq0
Alice Zawadzki & Sam Lee collaborate with nightingale
- Listen to Sam Lee in session for World on 3https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mlmmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mlmmv.jpg2015-03-23T11:43:00.000ZTracks: Bonny Bunch of Roses, Over Yonders Hill, Airdog, Lord Gregory, Bonny Bunch of Roses, Blackbirdhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mln89
Listen to Sam Lee in session for World on 3
Sam Lee Tracks
Sort by
Lovely Molly
Northlands
Lovely Molly
My Ausheen
Goodbye My Darling
Singing With Nightingales
Goodbye my darling
Lovely Molly
Moon Shone
Moss House
Over Yonders Hill
Bonny Bunch of Roses
Fair of Balnafanen
Blackbird
Hullucination
The Wild Rover
Lovely Molly (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2016)
Birds of Harmony
Rare Receipts
Blind Beggar
The Ballad of George Collins
Moss House
On Yonder Hill
Jonny O'The Brine (Songlines Awards)
Lovely Molly
Phoenix Island
The Tan Yard Side
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 27: Folk Music around Britain and Ireland
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
Latest Sam Lee News
Sam Lee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Kate Rusby's Gig Diaries: she was once joined on stage by a mouse!
-
Steve Knightley and Phil Beer from Show of Hands remember their 70s
-
“We were immediately captured” - The Unthanks are bringing the songs of Molly Drake to life
-
The Unthanks and Julie Fowlis - The Great Silkie of Sule Skerry
-
Kate Rusby sings to the moon live on In Tune
-
Video tour
-
Kate Rusby sings Hunter Moon
-
Kate Rusby sings Benjamin Bowmaneer
-
Kate Rusby sings Three Jolly Fishermen
-
The Unthanks: What Is Folk?