Jackie Ward (born Jacqueline McDonnell, 1941), better known as Robin Ward, is an American singer, regarded as a "one-hit wonder" of 1963 million-selling song "Wonderful Summer". However, using her real name she was highly accomplished and successful singing in groups. Ward's voice is heard in U.S. television series, motion pictures, advertisements, and pop records. She is one of the real singers of the hits attributed to The Partridge Family.
Robin Ward Tracks
Wonderful Summer
Wonderful Summer
Wonderful Summer
The Partridge Family Theme
The Partridge Family Theme
The Partridge Family Theme
Winter's Here
Winter's Here
Winter's Here
Robin Ward - Wonderful Summer
Robin Ward - Wonderful Summer
