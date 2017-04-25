VyvyanLate 90s UK all-female alternative rock band. Formed 1996. Disbanded 2002
Vyvyan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e966043-308f-4144-b665-256eb0fd0d9f
Vyvyan Tracks
Sort by
Going Out
Vyvyan
Going Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Going Out
Last played on
Vyvyan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gwenno talks about her Cornish heritage, and how it has inspired her new album 'Le Kov'
-
Lynne Ramsay speaks to Lauren about working with Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood
-
Raf Rundell: "You spend a lot of time kicking the bins, but there's a lot to be thankful for..."
-
"We've taken psychedelia to a new place" - Lauren Laverne talks to Robert Plant at 6 Music Live
-
"Mum made me do it" - Loyle Carner on why he started releasing music
-
Joe and Gus from alt-J on their musical influences
-
Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite on his musical influences
-
Norman Cook talks Record Store Day with Lauren Laverne
Back to artist