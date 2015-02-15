Lucie Skeaping
Lucie Skeaping (née Finch) is a British singer, instrumentalist, broadcaster and writer. She was a founder of the early music group the City Waites and the pioneering klezmer band The Burning Bush. She presents BBC Radio 3's Early Music Show, a weekly programme dedicated to the early music repertoire.
The City Waites
Composer
The Broadside Band
Les Pratt, Trad. & Lucie Skeaping
Performer
Lucie Skeaping
Lucie Skeaping
Lucie Skeaping
Jordan Thomas
Lucie Skeaping
Lucie Skeaping
The Broadside Band
Michael Nyman Band
Lucie Skeaping
