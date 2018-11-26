Chantel JeffriesBorn 1 October 1992
Chantel Jeffries
1992-10-01
Chantel Jeffries Biography (Wikipedia)
Chantel Taleen Jeffries Shiring[citation needed] (born September 30, 1992) is an American DJ and model. She released her debut single, "Wait", on May 2, 2018, under Universal Music Group's label 10:22 pm. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.
Both Sides
Chantel Jeffries
Both Sides
Both Sides
Better (feat. BlocBoy JB & Vory)
Chantel Jeffries
Better (feat. BlocBoy JB & Vory)
Better (feat. BlocBoy JB & Vory)
