Chantel Taleen Jeffries Shiring[citation needed] (born September 30, 1992) is an American DJ and model. She released her debut single, "Wait", on May 2, 2018, under Universal Music Group's label 10:22 pm. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

