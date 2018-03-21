Sherlie MatthewsBorn 1934
Sherlie Matthews
1934
Sherlie Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
Sherlie Matthews (born 1934, Los Angeles, California, United States) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known as a backing vocalist for pop, R&B and rock groups from the mid-1960s to the present time.
