Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt
Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e9135da-91e2-452d-bc61-f7a9aec29e5c
Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt Tracks
Sort by
Serenade in C Major for Strings (Op.48): 1. Pezzo in forma di sonatina
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade in C Major for Strings (Op.48): 1. Pezzo in forma di sonatina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Serenade in C Major for Strings (Op.48): 1. Pezzo in forma di sonatina
Last played on
Serenade in E flat major, Op 6 (1st mvt)
Josef Suk
Serenade in E flat major, Op 6 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc90l.jpglink
Serenade in E flat major, Op 6 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Serenade in C Major, Op.48 (4th mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade in C Major, Op.48 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Serenade in C Major, Op.48 (4th mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Serenade in C Major for Strings, Op 48
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Serenade in C Major for Strings, Op 48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Serenade in C Major for Strings, Op 48
Orchestra
Last played on
Quartet for violin, viola, cello and fortepiano
Boris Faust
Quartet for violin, viola, cello and fortepiano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmr9.jpglink
Quartet for violin, viola, cello and fortepiano
Last played on
Wolfgang Emanuel Schmidt Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist