StrifeHardcore punk band. Formed 1991
Strife
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e911223-4228-4a14-8f6c-7d2dfeb62530
Strife Biography (Wikipedia)
Strife is an American hardcore punk band from Thousand Oaks, California, but now primarily based out of Los Angeles, California. They formed in 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Strife Tracks
Sort by
Torn Apart
Strife
Torn Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torn Apart
Last played on
Carry The Torch
Strife
Carry The Torch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carry The Torch
Last played on
Life Or Death
Strife
Life Or Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Life Or Death
Show No Mercy
Strife
Show No Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Show No Mercy
Never Look Back
Strife
Never Look Back
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Look Back
Blistered
Strife
Blistered
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blistered
Waiting
Strife
Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting
Last played on
Strife Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist