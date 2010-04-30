John PlataniaBorn 1948
1948
John Platania Biography (Wikipedia)
John Platania is a well-known session musician, guitar player, and record producer.
Platania was born in 1948 in New York’s Mid-Hudson Valley, in Ulster County, near Woodstock.
John Platania Tracks
East Texas Waltz
Last played on
