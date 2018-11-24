Canaan SmithBorn 24 August 1982
Canaan Smith
1982-08-24
Canaan Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Canaan Lee Smith (born August 24, 1982) is an American country music singer-songwriter signed with Mercury Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. His debut single, "We Got Us" was released January 24, 2012. His second single, "Love You Like That", was released on July 21, 2014. He was also a reality television contestant on the 15th season of The Amazing Race.
Canaan Smith Tracks
One of Those
Canaan Smith
One of Those
One of Those
This Night Back
Canaan Smith
This Night Back
This Night Back
Love You Like That
Canaan Smith
Love You Like That
Love You Like That
I Like You That Way
Canaan Smith
I Like You That Way
I Like You That Way
Hole In The Bottle
Canaan Smith
Hole In The Bottle
Hole In The Bottle
Bronco
Canaan Smith
Bronco
Bronco
Like You That Way (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Canaan Smith
Like You That Way (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Sweet Spot (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Canaan Smith
Sweet Spot (Live from C2C: Country to Country 2017)
Stompin' Ground
Canaan Smith
Stompin' Ground
Stompin' Ground
