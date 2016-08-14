Dwight Twilley Band
Dwight Twilley Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5e8a6795-ae6e-41d8-80d8-9359215615ef
Dwight Twilley Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Dwight Twilley (born June 6, 1951) is an American pop/rock singer and songwriter, best known for the Top 20 hit singles "I'm on Fire" (1975) and "Girls" (1984). His music is associated with the power pop style. Twilley and Phil Seymour performed as the Dwight Twilley Band through 1978, and Twilley has performed as a solo act since then.
His latest album, Always, was released in November 2014 through Twilley's own label, Big Oak Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dwight Twilley Band Tracks
Sort by
Looking for the Magic
Dwight Twilley Band
Looking for the Magic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking for the Magic
Last played on
Baby Let's Cruise
Dwight Twilley Band
Baby Let's Cruise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Let's Cruise
Last played on
Dwight Twilley Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist