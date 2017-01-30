Peanut Butter WolfBorn 1969
Christopher George Manak, better known by his stage name Peanut Butter Wolf, is an American disc jockey and record producer from San Jose, California. He is based in Los Angeles, where he moved to in 2000. He is the founder of Stones Throw Records.
