Marie Davidson Biography
Marie Davidson (born 1987) is a French-Canadian musician from Montreal.
Work It
Work It
Your Biggest Fan
Your Biggest Fan
I Dedicate My Life
I Dedicate My Life
Workaholic Paranoid Bitch
Workaholic Paranoid Bitch
Le Ecstase
Le Ecstase
Performer
La Chambre Inte Rieure
La Chambre Inte Rieure
La Ecstace
La Ecstace
Performer
So Right
So Right
Acid Derrier
Acid Derrier
Workaholic Paranoid
Workaholic Paranoid
Work It (Instrumental)
Work It (Instrumental)
Workaholic Paranoid Bitch (Nina Kraviz Workaholic Remix)
The Psychologist
The Psychologist
So Right Extended Mix
So Right Extended Mix
So Right (Radio Edit)
So Right (Radio Edit)
Naive To The Bone
Naive To The Bone
Where Are We (feat. Marie Davidson)
Where Are We (feat. Marie Davidson)
Excès de vitesse
Excès de vitesse
Where Are We (feat. Marie Davidson)
Where Are We (feat. Marie Davidson)
Adieux Au Dancefloor
Adieux Au Dancefloor
