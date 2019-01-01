Tuner
Tuner (also capitalised as TUNER) is an electronic rock duo formed by drummer/programmer Pat Mastelotto (of King Crimson) and touch guitarist Markus Reuter. Tuner has released four albums and also functions as a production team, having produced and arranged records for Tovah, Moonbound and Chrysta Bell and as remixers (having contributed to Steven Wilson's Insurgentes Rmxs). Mastelotto and Reuter also work together in Stick Men and The Crimson ProjeKct.
